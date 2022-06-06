Sandra Duffy elected as new mayor of Derry and Strabane
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has been elected as the new mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Councillor Duffy accepted the mayoral chain from her predecessor, the DUP's Alderman Graham Warke, at the council's annual meeting held at the Guildhall.
SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins has been appointed as the new deputy mayor.
Mayor Duffy said she was deeply honoured to represent the city and district in her new role and vowed to be a "mayor for all".
Ms Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett district, said a main commitment during her mayoral year will be placing special emphasis on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.
The new mayor said she would do all she could to help local communities and families at this difficult time.
"As a local council, we must do everything possible to support people," Ms Duffy said.
"Derry and Strabane has huge potential to grow and thrive, for the city and district to be a great place to live, work and socialise, we have exciting times ahead.
"I will work to continue the transformation of the city, to grow the local economy and boost tourism by supporting our local businesses to create jobs. To ensure that the next generation has a future here."
Ms Duffy confirmed her chosen mayor charity for the year was First Housing Aid and Support Services.
The organisation helps support families and vulnerable people who find themselves without a home, particularly people battling challenging circumstances through addiction and mental health.