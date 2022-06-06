Covid-19: Northern Ireland work from home guidance removed
- Published
The Covid-19 guidance in Northern Ireland to work from home where possible has been removed.
While the Covid threat has not disappeared, it has receded, an Executive Office spokesperson has said.
"The guidance 'work from home where possible' position is therefore not proportionate at this point," the spokesperson added.
It follows an assessment by the Northern Ireland Executive's Covid-19 Taskforce.
The spokesperson said that "all remaining ministers have signalled they are content with the change".
But the public has been told not to take the move as meaning the pandemic is over.
"While life continues to get back to normal, we must remain careful," the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson said that employers "may still wish to consider how remote or flexible working could be used effectively to meet organisational need, for instance through adopting a hybrid working approach".
The move has been welcomed by Retail NI.
"Employees returning back into the office will provide a much-needed boost to high streets across Northern Ireland," its chief executive Glyn Roberts said.
"Safely reopening offices and workplaces is not only vital to increase high street footfall, but also for our economy and returning our society to normal.
"As an organisation, we have been calling on employers from January to safely bring their employees back to the office and it is great to see Northern Ireland finally aligning with other parts of the UK with its return-to-workplace message."
Angela McGowan, the Northern Ireland director of the CBI, said the change would be welcomed by businesses, although hybrid working would remain for many.
"We should recognise however that for some workplaces, a hybrid approach won't be possible or desirable," she said.
"There are also many clear benefits to being in a physical workspace, such as collaboration, on-the-job learning and reducing the negative impact of isolation on mental wellbeing.
"NI's extended work-from-home guidance has had a significant downside for city centre trade in sectors such as hospitality and retail.
"High streets work best with a vibrant work population and the latest easing of work-from-home guidance will hopefully improve the vacancy problem for cities and towns across Northern Ireland."