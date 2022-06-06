Majorca: Belfast boy dies after Spanish pool incident
A six-year-old boy from north Belfast has died following a pool incident while on holiday in Majorca in Spain.
Corey Aughey was treated in intensive care following the incident on Thursday and died on Sunday.
A family statement on Facebook said "Corey has gained his wings" and they thanked people "from the bottom of our hearts" for their support.
The UK Foreign Office said it was in contact with the family.
A fundraising page set up while Corey was in hospital had raised almost £12,000 by Monday.
"Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple of weeks," a post on the page added.
'Heart breaking tragedy'
The 45th Belfast Scout Group, which meets at Immanuel Church of Ireland on Ardoyne Road, said Corey was a member of the organisation's Beaver Section.
"Corey will be fondly remembered by his Beaver leaders as being fun loving, always smiling and full of enthusiasm," it said.
"We will miss him so much."
The group added that pastoral support was being offered to any young people or leaders who wish to avail of it.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Councillor Dale Pankhurst, who knows the family, said Corey was "a real wee character who was always full of life any time I saw him".
He described the death as a "heart breaking tragedy" and said his sympathies go out to the wider family circle.
The UK Foreign Office said it was "supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities".
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," a spokesperson added.