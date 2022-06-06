Michaela McAreavey: Man attends police station over mocking video
A man has been interviewed voluntarily in relation to a video mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey, police have said.
The 27-year-old woman was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
The video emerged on social media last week of a group of people singing a song about Ms McAreavey's murder.
Politicians across Northern Ireland have condemned the content and the Orange Order has begun an inquiry. Police enquiries are continuing.
Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she has been in contact with the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne over the video and police are trying to determine what, if any, offences have been committed.
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Long said: "I think that - I'm sure that - everyone who is associated with the Orange Order will be relieved that those involved have resigned from the organisation because I'm sure that they would not want to be associated with the chants that were being made at the event and that were then passed around on social media, given the hurt and the offence that it caused.
"It was a shocking incident, not only because of the content of the video clip, but more so because so many people present seemed to know the song and it seemed to be something people were familiar with, suggesting that it isn't the first time that they've heard it - and I think a lot of people found that particularly chilling."
Ms Long also told the programme the incident is not "representative of everyone who is a unionist" but that it would be wrong to suggest that there is "not sectarianism that cuts right across our society".
It has not yet been confirmed when and where the footage was taken, but it was filmed in a room decorated with union flags and Orange Order paintings
One man who appeared in the video has been sacked by his employer SJC Hutchinson Engineering based in Kilrea, County Londonderry.
In a statement on social media, the company said: "The content posted online is abhorrent, divisive and we unequivocally condemn such behaviour.
"It has no place in society and we will not tolerate such conduct by any member of staff.
"We have advised the staff member that his employment has been terminated with immediate effect."
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced on Saturday it was investigating an employee's alleged involvement in the video.
Two other men who were involved in the video, John Bell and Andrew McDade, issued an apology through JWB Consultancy for the "vile chant".
JWB Consultancy is run by loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson, who has also condemned the video.
Separately, the Belfast-based football club, Linfield FC, said one of its voluntary coaches "can be clearly identified" in the video and his association with the club has been terminated.
Ms McAreavey, an Irish language teacher from County Tyrone, was the daughter of Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football manager Mickey Harte.
She was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel 12 days after her wedding.
Her family and husband, John McAreavey, continue to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.