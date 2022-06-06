Londonderry: Concert firm apologises for 'boob watch' message
A company that provides large screens at concerts has apologised after a message appeared at a gig in Londonderry suggesting a camera would zoom in on women's chests.
The words "CCTV Boob Watch" were displayed on a screen at the Electric Rock concert in Derry's Ebrington Square on 2 June.
The company, Mobile Trailer Hire, has apologised for any offence caused.
It told BBC News NI, the person responsible was immediately sacked.
Conor Moran from Mobile Trailer Hire, a company that was working alongside Screens Ireland, told BBC Radio Foyle : "A manager heard about it on the night and the person who was responsible - who was being used from a sub-contractor - was sacked on the spot.
"He will not be used again.
"I'm not aware at this stage if a camera did actually zoom in on anyone's chests. We apologise if any woman felt their privacy and space was being invaded.
"We will carry out an investigation and report to the relevant authorities".
'I was embarrassed'
Helen Hancock, who works as a breast feeding counsellor, was among those at the Derry gig.
She said the message, which appeared during an interval, "reeked of something horrible".
It had made her "feel like I was back in the 1980s," she said.
"I work with women everyday who overcome a lot of trauma, mainly breast feeding trauma, so I am very conscious of this kind of stuff, the message this puts out there, and I am sure other people are too.
"It is just not on in Derry in this day and age, I was just embarrassed to be there".
The concert's promoter, Robert Allen of Connected Festival, said he will not be using the big screen company again.
"When we became aware of the matter we referred it immediately to the company responsible," Mr Allen said.
"They have informed us they are reporting the individual responsible to the relevant authorities and as promoter of the event we will not be using their service again".
The Connected Festival was a three-night event with the Electric Rock concert on Thursday night.