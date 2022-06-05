Platinum Jubilee: Final day of celebrations in Northern Ireland
- Published
Communities across Northern Ireland continued celebrations on Sunday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with street parties, church services and parades.
The events brought to a close four days of festivities marking the Queen's 70-year reign.
Festivities began on Thursday with a series of beacons lit across Northern Ireland.
On Saturday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex also paid a visit to NI.
On the final day of celebrations on Sunday, the main street of Killyleagh, County Down, was packed with hundreds of locals, as well as visitors from further afield.
The village celebrated with a barbeque and street party, which included Celtic dancers and face painting.
The event, which was organised by the Killyleagh Community Association, culminated with the cutting of a celebratory cake by the Lord Lieutenant for County Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton.
"I think after 70 years, [the Queen] really does deserve some thanks," he said.
"Here in Killyleagh we've gathered as a village to celebrate 70 years of inspiring hard work."
In Drumbo, outside Lisburn, people gathered for a special church service at Holy Trinity in Ballylesson, followed by a community barbeque and music from a local band.
The Reverend Mervyn Jamison said it was "amazing" to see the different celebrations held by villages and hamlets in the area.
"Today has just been wonderful," he said.
"We had a few hymns and a few readings from the original coronation service and it was just lovely to do it, especially for the children."
Ninety-one-year-old Jack Williamson helped to plant a commemorative tree to mark the Jubilee.
Afterwards, he recounted his memories of the coronation itself.
He said not everyone had a television at the time so they would go round to whoever owned one to see it on the screen.
"It was a new thing at the time, television," he said.
"Not only were people astonished at the coronation, they were astonished at the television.
"I watched her on her coronation and she said that she dedicated her life to the country and to the Commonwealth and she has carried that out with immense authority and love.
"A great woman, I was always very fond of the Queen and I still am."
Helen Gallagher, who attended the event, said: "It doesn't matter what your race or background is, she appeals to so many people and is respected by so many people."
At a jubilee fun day in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, large crowds gathered at the event organised by the County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge.
Meanwhile in Enniskillen, local scouts and guide groups held a special civic parade hosted by the Royal British Legion.
The parade marked a special day for the local guides, who marched for the first time.
"It's the first time the guides have marched and it's just wonderful," John Jones, from Enniskillen Royal British Legion, said.
"They had a special dispensation to do this, and we have to look to the future."
In Belfast, a thanksgiving service to mark the jubilee was held at St Anne's Cathedral.
The special service was attended by the city's new lord mayor, Sinn Féin's Tina Black and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) Minister Conor Burns.