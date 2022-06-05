Missing Mullingar boy 'may be in Northern Ireland'
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) have said a missing six-year-old boy from County Westmeath could be in Northern Ireland or the border region.
Michael O'Connell was reported missing in Mullingar on Friday.
On Sunday, police said he could be in the company of adult relatives and they are "concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts".
They are also investigating the movement of three vehicles.
"Please Share this appeal but kindly refrain from making any uninformed comments or speculation about this investigation," the statement from gardaí added.