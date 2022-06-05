Michaela McAreavey: Police reviewing mocking video, says Long
The justice minister has been in contact with the chief constable over a video appearing to mock the death of Michaela McAreavey.
Naomi Long says the video has "overshadowed" the jubilee celebrations and centennial events.
Ms McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
Politicians from across Northern Ireland have condemned the video and the Orange Order has launched an enquiry.
Speaking to BBC One's Sunday Politics, the Alliance Party leader said: "I have spoken with Simon Byrne who reassured me that the police are now looking at the clip itself in order to determine what, if any, offences have been committed."
She added that it was important for the police to follow "due process" in their review of the evidence.
Michaela McAreavey, a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from County Tyrone, was the daughter of Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football manager Mickey Harte.
She was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel 12 days after her wedding.
Her family and husband, John McAreavey, continue to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.
Ms Long said the video was a real "low point" that has "overshadowed" the positivity of this weekend's platinum jubilee celebrations and last week's Orange Order centennial parade.
Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity.— John McAreavey (@john_mcareavey) June 3, 2022
Hate can hurt, but never win. ♥️
The minister also praised the "dignity" of Mr McAreavey's response to the video.
On Friday, Mr McAreavey tweeted that "Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity" and that "hate can hurt but never win".
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced on Saturday it was investigating an employee's alleged involvement in the video.
Two men who were involved, John Bell and Andrew McDade, have apologised for the "vile chant" through a statement issued by JWB Consultancy.
Separately the Belfast-based football club, Linfield, said one of its coaches who works with players in a voluntary capacity "can be clearly identified" in the video.
Linfield FC condemned the footage as "deeply offensive" and said the man's "voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect".
On Sunday, a minute's applause was held during the GAA All-Ireland qualifier between Tyrone, Ms McAreavey's home county, and Armagh.
An announcement was made before throw-in that it should take place in the 27th minute to show solidarity with the Harte and McAreavey families.