In Pictures: Northern Ireland celebrates Platinum Jubilee

The Earl of Wessex waved to crowds on a visit to Belfast

The royal couple were introduced to the delicious Belfast bap as they visited a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in Belfast

Then it was a trip to Bangor for a cookery lesson from renowned chef Jean-Christophe Novelli

Large crowds gathered in Northern Ireland's newest city for a glimpse of the royals

It was case of seeing double on the Shankill Road in Belfast

Saturday was the perfect weather for soaking up the sunshine in style

Flag-themed outfits featured heavily in the jubilee celebrations in Belfast

People gathered in Lisburn for a special jubilee lunch

The glorious weather made it a great day for a street party

Children in Lisburn were given a chance to make a royal crown of their own