Raymond Beattie: Man dies after falling into water at Peel harbour
- Published
A man from Northern Ireland has died after falling into the water at a harbour in the Isle of Man.
Raymond Beattie, 73, from County Down, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police say it is understood he fell into the water at Peel harbour as he attempted to board his boat.
They said another man also fell into the water, but managed to get himself out and went to Mr Beattie's aid.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Beattie by Killyleagh Yacht Club in County Down, where he was a member.