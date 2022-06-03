Platinum Jubilee: Northern Ireland street parties continue festivities
- Published
Communities across Northern Ireland marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a number of events and street parties on Friday.
Thursday saw the start of a four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
Beacons were lit across a number of locations in Northern Ireland, with a total of 1,500 lit across the UK.
On Friday, celebrations continued in London with a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.
The Queen watched the service from Windsor Castle - she decided not to attend in person after experiencing discomfort during Thursday's events.
In Northern Ireland, colourful events were held in many communities, such as in Portadown where the YMCA organised a family street party in the grounds of Millington Primary School.
Among the festivities were inflatables, vintage cars, music and a birds-of-prey display.
One of the organisers, Gladys McCullough, recently received a letter from The Queen in recognition of her 60th wedding anniversary.
Speaking during the early stages of the event, she said they were looking good for a big crowd and added: "I think it is brilliant for the community and it also advertises the YMCA, who already do marvellous work here."
For Victoria, attending with her young family, it was an opportunity to get back together once more to celebrate the Queen.
"It's great to be back out seeing people and having a bit of fun for the kids as well, it brings people back out and allows them to smile and have fun together."
In Kesh, County Fermanagh, a street party brought entertainment and displays, with prizes on offer for the most original jubilee cake and floral arrangements.
For some of the younger attendees it was about the fun of being outside and the quirky jubilee memorabilia which was on offer.
Events will continue across Northern Ireland this Saturday and Sunday.
A postcode-searchable map on the jubilee website allows you to search for the big events near you.
The main celebrations in London will include the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday, a concert at Buckingham Palace featuring performances by Queen, Sir Rod Stewart and Diana Ross.
On Sunday, 10 million people are expected to hold street parties and other events as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch while there will also be a pageant in London, featuring a military parade and a performance by Ed Sheeran.