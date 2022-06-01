East Belfast: Man arrested after close to seized £100k in search
A man has been arrested after close to £100,000 was seized following a search in east Belfast.
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) said this was a proactive search aimed at targeting the east Belfast UVF's drug supply network.
A quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs, together with a substantial amount of cash estimated to be close to £100,000, were seized on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old was was taken to Musgrave Custody Suite for questioning.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Det Sgt Thompson said: "The arrest and seizure is demonstration of the PCTF's commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.
"We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us."