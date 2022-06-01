Sinn Féin's Tina Black elected as Belfast Lord Mayor
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black has been elected the new Lord Mayor of Belfast.
She replaces the Alliance Party's Michael Long, the shortest-serving mayor in the city's history.
He had the job for only 23 days, taking over from party colleague Kate Nicholl when she was elected to the Stormont Assembly last month.
Ms Black is the ninth Sinn Féin Lord Mayor since Alex Maskey became the first 20 years ago.
She takes over as the council prepares to host a number of events to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee this weekend.
The new deputy mayor is Alliance Party councillor Michelle Kelly.
The posts were filled at the monthly meeting of the council at Belfast City Hall.
'Mayor for all'
Ms Black said: "It's an honour and privilege to be elected as Mayor of Belfast. I want to lead an inclusive agenda of positive and progressive change.
"I will be a mayor for all and work with everyone right across our society and in every community in Belfast."
She continued: "My priority is showcasing the amazing diversity of Belfast, celebrating the many different communities who enrich our fine city.
"Supporting workers and families through the cost-of-living crisis.
"Creating a clean and green Belfast, enhancing our local environment and delivering better facilities for communities.
"And driving forward the inclusive and far-reaching regeneration of our city, prioritising local communities and our city centre - making Belfast a flourishing 21st Century city that we can all be proud of."