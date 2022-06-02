Platinum Jubilee: NI set to mark Queen's 70 years on the throne
Events marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be held across Northern Ireland on Thursday, including the lighting of jubilee beacons.
The Queen is the first British monarch to have a platinum jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne.
A four-day bank holiday weekend is being observed to mark the event.
A number of events are taking place across Northern Ireland, including street parties and festivals.
At Hillsborough Castle, the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland, there will be a 42-gun salute at midday.
In keeping with the long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, beacon lighting will take place across the UK on Thursday evening and many buildings will go purple for the occasion.
One of the biggest events in Northern Ireland will be in Enniskillen, where more than 100 pipers and musicians will play Diu Regnare, which has been specially composed to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
A chain of 12 beacons will be lit at Enniskillen Castle, with the building illuminated purple while two beams of light will project into the night sky.
The "crossing of lights" symbolises the Queen's historic visit to Enniskillen for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Catherine Robinson, president of the Enniskillen Rotary Club, said the beacons will be a spectacular sight.
"We're getting really excited about it now although, being out here in the west, we have to wait until quite late in the evening to get a bit of darkness so it'll be 10:30 at night before we light them.
"We have 12 people from our local community, representing the Commonwealth and other communities who live here in Fermanagh and south Tyrone, to come and light our beacons and celebrate the 70 years of service by the Queen to this nation."
Local scouts Hayley Woods, Erin McCullough-Daley and Evan Clarke, who have been invited to help light a beacon, said the event was very exciting.
"I think it's amazing that she got this far and she's been doing it for 70 years," added Hayley.
Official birthday parade
Beacons will also be lit at a number of other locations including Belfast, Armagh and Londonderry, with a total of 1,500 being lit across the UK.
Wounded servicemen and women will climb Slieve Donard to light a beacon at the top of Northern Ireland's highest mountain.
A postcode-searchable map on the jubilee website allows you to search for events near you.
The Queen's official birthday parade will be held in London, culminating with an RAF fly-past watched by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.