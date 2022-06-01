City Hospital nursing assistant and mother jailed for stealing from elderly woman
A nursing assistant and her mother have been sent to prison for "mean and despicable" offences against an elderly hospital patient.
Julie Anne Lemon, 45, and her mother Claire Clarina Lemon, 65, were each sentenced to eight months.
A third woman - Julie Anne's sister Michelle Seenan, 41, - received a six-month sentence suspended for a year.
Belfast Crown Court heard that the 72-year-old victim was a "vulnerable and elderly" widow.
Julie Anne Lemon, from Altnagarron Mews in Belfast, stole the woman's bank cards and house keys in May 2019 while the woman was a patient at Belfast City Hospital.
Seenan, from Tyndale Gardens, Belfast, and Claire Lemon, from Malvern Way in Belfast, later carried out a burglary at the pensioner's home in Lisburn in June 2019.
They stole bank documents and used stolen bank cards at a cash machine on Belfast's Shankill Road and at CastleCourt shopping centre.
House keys and purse missing
In court on Wednesday, the judge spoke about the degree of planning that went into their "persistent" offending.
He said that Julie Anne Lemon was the most culpable and was guilty of "a blatant breach of trust in respect of a very ill and vulnerable woman".
He said she was working as a nursing assistant when she stole from the woman and used hospital records to find out where she lived.
She then burgled the pensioner's home and took money from her bank account.
The pensioner was admitted to hospital in April 2019, and her handbag containing her purse and keys were placed in the ambulance with her.
Her health deteriorated and she remained in hospital. At the end of May, it emerged her house keys and purse were missing.
On 6 June 2019, Julie Anne and Claire Lemon went into the pensioner's Lisburn home before Claire Lemon burgled the property five days later with her daughter Seenan.
As they left, neighbours spoke to them. Claire Lemon said she was the pensioner's niece and her aunt would not be coming home as she was being moved into residential care.
Neighbours contacted the pensioner's sister, who confirmed that she did not have any nieces.
The locks were changed and police were informed.
Admitted charges
On 14 June, two women were once again seen at the house but they could not get in.
They were later arrested by police.
The pair - Julie Ann and her mother - were searched and the older woman had the pensioner's bank cards.
They initially denied any involvement, but later confessed.
Julie Ann Lemon admitted charges of theft, burglary, attempted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
Claire Clarina Lemon admitted two counts of burglary, one attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud by false representation.
Seenan admitted going to Lisburn with her mother once, and using the bank card three times - once to withdraw £500, which was split three ways.
Imposing sentences on all three women, the judge said he had taken into consideration their personal circumstances.
Julie Anne Lemon was sentenced to 16 months, divided equally between prison and being out on licence.
Claire Lemon was sentenced to eight months in prison.
The judge said Seenan was the least culpable and handed down a suspended sentence.