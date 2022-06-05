Malone Tornadoes: Mixed ability rugby world cup comes to Ireland
By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter
- Published
The mixed ability rugby world cup is coming to Ireland for the first time on Sunday.
The sport sees players with and without physical and learning disabilities play in the same team.
More than 1,000 players from 28 countries will arrive in Cork on Sunday, and one of the teams taking part is Belfast's Malone Tornadoes.
The team's proud captain is Brian Rogan - or, as his team mates know him, "The Bull".
"My nickname on the team is "The Bull", it's because I have some charge on me when I'm going in for the ruck or a tackle," he told BBC News NI.
"I'm very proud to be going to the world cup, it's all very exciting.
"I'm looking forward to the experience. Win or lose it doesn't matter really, but hopefully we can lift the cup."
Several sets of fathers and sons play for the Tornadoes, including Martin and Josh Halliday.
So how does Josh feel about going on tour with his dad?
"Happy, really happy. That would be it," he said.
"Hopefully we'll win the trophy," he added.
For Martin, it will be a very special occasion to share with his son.
"It's just the thought of going out and playing the world cup, and the people we have in our group, and the people we're going to meet," he said.
"You always think you have your son and he is the way he is and it's only you, but there are many, many people out there in the same situation.
"We're just so looking forward to being there and me especially, being on the pitch with my son, and it's really, really hard to explain after all these years.
"You watch him growing up and then you come here and it's full on rugby with him - and it's just incredible."
Some of the Tornadoes used to play at a high level, like former Ireland international Philip Rainey.
He told BBC NI: "I'm trying to get my old rugby mates to come down and experience this, and they want to," he said.
"I think it's just sharing and helping another group.
"There's mixed ability, OK? It's not disability, it's mixed ability and that's the education I'm trying to get through to people out there.
"This is people with different abilities and they have a role in society - and if through rugby we can develop them in any shape, form or fashion I will feel very happy if I've helped in any small way."
From GAA to rugby
The newest Tornado is Aidan Creamer.
The former Leitrim county GAA player suffered a life changing brain aneurism in his 20s, but sport has continued to be a massive part of his life.
"It's my first introduction to rugby and I love it," he said.
"They're all really good guys and really accepting. There are loads of mixed ability guys in the team so I fit in well.
"It's really important to have a team ethos and maybe people who thought they'd never play sport get involved.
"To see the guys out here - it does your heart good."
Sam McBurney is the Malone Tornadoes assistant coach and team manager.
"It goes way beyond what happens on the pitch," he said.
"The socialisation they get from it, the self esteem goes way beyond what you can imagine.
"It takes courage to go out and play rugby. For our players to do that is just incredible and we can't wait for Cork."
The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament 2022 takes place in Cork from 5-10 June.