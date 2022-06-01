Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Dame Arlene Foster thrilled by award
- Published
Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster has said she is "thrilled and delighted" to be made a dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
She is one of dozens of Northern Ireland people to be included on the list.
The head of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly has been appointed OBE.
Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, has been appointed MBE.
Others on the list include the former head of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Aodhán Connolly; Noel McKee, a former firefighter who has raised more than £1m for charity; Irish hockey international Shirley McCay; and Sarah Ewart, who campaigned for changes to Northern Ireland's abortion law.
'I'll always be Arlene from Fermanagh'
Dame Arlene represented the constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the Northern Ireland Assembly for 18 years.
She became DUP leader in December 2015 and, the following month, was appointed first minster, the first woman to hold the role.
The honour comes just more than a year after Dame Arlene was forced to resign as DUP leader and first minister after an internal party revolt.
"This is the Platinum Jubilee year and Her Majesty the Queen has given so much devotion and service to the country, so to receive it in her Platinum Jubilee year is really special for me - it's a real thrill for me," she said.
Since leaving active politics last year, she has taken on a number of roles including presenter on the TV station, GB News.
Asked whether she expects people will address her by her new title, Dame Arlene replied: "I'll always be Arlene from Fermanagh."
Patricia Donnelly, who became a familiar face in the media during the Covid-19 pandemic as head of Northern Ireland's vaccine programme, sai receiving the letter with the news of her OBE appointment was "really very emotional".
Dr Donnelly said she would accept it on behalf of the entire team that worked on the vaccination roll-out.
"It is a team effort, it was that army of people who did that superhuman job and continue to do it," she said.
Health Minister Robin Swann paid tribute to Dr Donnelly, saying her award was "a richly deserved honour that is a fitting tribute to someone who played such a pivotal role throughout the pandemic".
Mervyn Gibson said he was "very honoured and very humbled" to be appointed MBE for services to the community in Northern Ireland.
Rev Gibson was a Special Branch officer in the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) before he became a Presbyterian minister.
He recently helped lead celebrations for Northern Ireland's centenary at an Orange Order event in Belfast attended by around 100,000 people.
"When the letter comes through and you open it and read it, you sort of think - is this a joke from a friend?" he said.
Aodhán Connolly, the former director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, came to prominence voicing the concerns of Northern Ireland traders throughout the Brexit process.
He recently left the organisation to take up a position with the Northern Ireland Executive's office in Brussels.
"This award is as much a recognition of the collective work and dedication of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group as it is for me personally," he said.
Former firefighter Noel McKee has now been appointed OBE, having been appointed MBE two decades ago.
The veteran charity fundraiser from Whitehead, County Antrim, who has helped raise more than £1m for good causes, has said he has no intention of stopping now.
"The buzz you can get from doing something for someone else or an organisation with no suggestion of anything back in return - to do something for nothing gives you such a great feeling."
The honours system
Commonly awarded ranks:
- Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name
- Knight or Dame
- CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire
- OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire
- MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire
- BEM - British Empire Medal
The full list of Queen's Birthday Honours recipients in Northern Ireland can be seen below:
Dames Commander of the British Empire (DBE)
Arlene Foster, former Northern Ireland first minister; for political and public service
Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle, lord lieutenant, County Borough of Belfast; for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
Tracy Meharg, permanent secretary at the Department for Communities; for public service
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Eugene Joseph Bradley; for service to defence medicine
Dr Tony McGleenan QC, senior crown counsel in Northern Ireland; for services to justice
Prof James Andrew McLaughlin, head of the school of engineering at Ulster University; for services to higher education and research
Prof Stephen Smartt, professor of astrophysics at Queen's University; for services to science
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Lisa Bennett-Dietrich, chief executive of Community Relations in Schools; for services to peace, education and community reconciliation in Northern Ireland
Terrence Hugh Brannigan, chairman of Tourism Northern Ireland; for services to tourism and to the business community in Northern Ireland
Simon Wallis Irwin Burrows, editor of Debates, Hansard, and head of public engagement at the Northern Ireland Assembly; for services to parliament and sport in Northern Ireland
Alan Dinsmore, principal scientific officer at Forensic Science Northern Ireland; for services to justice and forensic science
Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland; for services to the Covid-19 response
Sarah Jane Ewart; for services to abortion legal reform in Northern Ireland
Lyndon Robert Campbell Hughes-Jennett, Northern Ireland attaché at the British Embassy in Washington; for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Sean Terence Hogan, chair of the TB Eradication Partnership; for services to the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland
Nigel James Keery, head of estates operations at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust; for services to public health
Mary Elizabeth Lemon, principal officer at the Department of Justice; for services to the justice system and to vulnerable people
Noel William McKee; for services to charity in Northern Ireland
Col John William Rollins; for services to the armed forces in Northern Ireland
Dawn Cynthia Shaw, chief executive of the NI Guardian Ad Litem Agency; for services to social work in the voluntary and community sector
Amanda Stewart, former chief executive of the Northern Ireland Policing Board; for public service
Donna Lynne Williams; director of supplies and services division, construction and procurement delivery at the Northern Ireland Civil Service; for public and charitable service
Suzanne Kathryn Wylie, former chief executive at Belfast City Council; for services to local government in Northern Ireland
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Prof Gillian Alexandra Armstrong, professor of business education and director of the Business Engagement Unit at Ulster University; for services to higher education and business
Samuel Bell; for voluntary services to people with disabilities and their carers in Northern Ireland
Clifford James Brooks; for services to visual arts in Northern Ireland
Margaret Anne Brown, solicitor; for services to legal education and charity in Northern Ireland
June Eleanor Ann Cairns, ward manager of the Acute Frailty and Rehabilitation Ward at Lagan Valley Hospital; for services to health and social care in Northern Ireland
Elizabeth Lorraine Campbell, interim chair of Supporting Communities; for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Dr Brian Patrick Caul; for voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland
Angila Chada, executive director at Springboard Opportunities Limited; for services to Children and Young People in Northern Ireland
Aodhán Connolly, former director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium; for services to the Economy.
Patricia Sarah Corbett; for services to the community in Belfast
Deborah Jessica Corry; for services to civil contingency
Albert Gordon Cunningham, chairman at Cunningham Covers Ltd; for services to economic development in Northern Ireland
Francis Ephraim Dempsey, volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC; for voluntary and charitable services to policing and to the community in Northern Ireland
Alexander Colin Dickson, owner of Dicksons Roses; for services to horticulture in Northern Ireland
Rev Mervyn Gibson; for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy; for services to the poultry industry in Northern Ireland
Colin Hayburn, executive director of Almac; for services to economic development and philanthropy in Northern Ireland
Brenda Herron, former chief commissioner at Girlguiding Ulster; for services to young people
Prof Joanne Elizabeth Hughes, director at the Centre for Shared Education, Queen's University; for services to education and to the community in Northern Ireland
Timothy Philip Maxwell Irwin, director at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency; for public service.
Mary Paula Jordan, principal, Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon, County Tyrone; for services to education in Northern Ireland
Richard David John Kirkpatrick; for services to the equine sector in Northern Ireland
Barbara Hilary Lewis; for services to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the health and social care sector in Northern Ireland
James Lindsay; for voluntary service to education in Killyleagh, County Down
Shirley McCay; for services to hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland
James McClean, chair, Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson's UK; for services to people with Parkinson's in County Antrim
Josephine Anne McConaghy; for services to vulnerable families in the Lisburn area
Samuel Thomas McGregor, member of the governing body at North West Regional College; for services to further education and to the community in Northern Ireland
John Andrew McIlmoyle, vice-principal, Longstone Special School, Dundonald; for services to education and to children with special educational needs
Gillian Elizabeth Montgomery, speech and language therapist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust; for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland
Sean Daniel Mullan; for services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
Adam Dominic Murphy, co-founder and chief executive at Shnuggle; for services to the economy in Northern Ireland
Philip Alexander O'Neill, chief operating officer, Translink; for services to sustainable and accessible transport in Northern Ireland
Eilish Rutherford; for services to sport and to charity in Northern Ireland
Helen Mary Setterfield, chair, OGCancer NI; for services to patients and families affected by oesophago-gastric cancer
David William Smyth QC; for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Richard James Gregg Yarr; for services to music in Northern Ireland.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Abraham Agnew; for services to the community and environment in Northern Ireland
Marjorie Aitken; for services to older people in Northern Ireland
Leanne Victoria Louise Barnett, deputy director of strategic communications and engagement, Police Service of Northern Ireland; for services to policing
Mervyn Thomas Bell; for services to Surestart and to the community in Belfast during Covid-19
Patricia Mary Browne, chair, Portaferry Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution; for services to maritime safety in County Down
Ruth Elizabeth Anne Campbell; for services to cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland
Dr Alan Cooper, former member of the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside; for services to the environment
Douglas Alexander Crowe; for services to young people in north Belfast
Liam Cunningham; for voluntary service to young people in Northern Ireland
John Fitzgerald Degnan, manager and chief fundraiser, Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation; for services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children
Emma Jane Devenny, special educational needs classroom assistant, Drumachose Primary School, Limavady; for services to children with special educational needs
Christine May Gemmell; for services to the Army Widows Association
Ivan Noel Gilmour; for voluntary services to cancer patients and their families
Catherine Eileen Gleave, co-founder, GIFT International; for voluntary and charitable service
Margaret Geraldine Hill; for services to young people in Northern Ireland
Barbara Ann Hunter, access officer, policy and practice, Ulster University; for services to education
Mary Elizabeth Evelyn Irwin; for services to the Women's Institute and to the community in County Tyrone
Gerald Knight; for voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland
Iain Lendrum, chairman, Royal British Legion Club and Coronavirus Response Group, Fivemiletown; for services to the community in County Tyrone during Covid-19
Dr Venie Martin, chair, Causeway University of the Third Age; for services to older people in Northern Ireland
Alacoque Teresa McCaffrey, occupational health nurse, Western Health and Social Care Trust; for services to occupational health, particularly during Covid-19
Ethel Ruby McClelland; for services to the community in County Tyrone
Stephen McComb, networks leakage technician, Northern Ireland Water; for services to the community in Belfast
Andrew Drummond McCrea; for services to cricket and to young people in Northern Ireland
Roberta McNally; for services to remembrance in Northern Ireland
James Roy Morrison; for services to triathlon in Northern Ireland
Robert Alexander Nesbitt; for services to association football and to young people in Northern Ireland.
Prof Julian David Orford, member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside; for services to the environment
Robert John Robertson; for services to St John's Parish Church, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone
Shauna Elizabeth Scroggie, community service officer, Probation Board; for services to criminal justice
Eileen Gay Sherry-Bingham, centre leader, Atlas Women's Centre; for services to disadvantaged women in Lisburn particularly during Covid-19
Elizabeth Shields; for services to fundraising and to the community in Northern Ireland
Ronald William Smyth; for services to hockey in Northern Ireland
Diane Elizabeth Tregaskis-Sloan; for services to the community In Northern Ireland
Ivan Marshall Walker; for services to the community in Markethill, County Armagh
Janet Amanda Wilson; co-founder, GIFT International; for voluntary and charitable service
Queen's Police Medal (QPM)
Grahame Wilson Sillery; detective constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Richard Samuel Taylor, constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Darren Welsh, sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Queen's Ambulance Medal (QAM)
Alwyn Craig Wilson, emergency medical technician and hospital ambulance liaison officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service