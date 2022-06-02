Mussenden Temple to host virtual reality gig
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Is virtual reality the future of live music?
If you cannot physically go to a gig, would you prefer to stand on stage and watch your favourite band virtually instead?
During the coronavirus pandemic a few European rock bands tried the approach after live concerts were cancelled.
On Saturday and Sunday, Northern Ireland will host a virtual reality gig, in the unusual surroundings of the Mussenden Temple.
Singer Andy Rodgers and The Stunt Double Collective are performing The Cave Sessions in the historic National Trust venue on the north coast.
But though limited space means the physical audience has to be small, the virtual audience could be much larger.
That is because the shows have already been filmed in virtual reality in the venue.
Virtual reality is technology which allows someone to immerse themselves in a three-dimensional environment, wearing a special headset or goggles.
It has mainly been used, so far, in video games but is increasingly being used by other arts and industries, including music.
Stu Reid, from Stunt Double Music, is one of those behind Mussenden Temple's virtual reality gig.
"So we've made an experience which works in person but also works if someone's watching it in virtual reality," he told BBC News NI.
"We filmed the gig in a very conventional way for people used to music videos but we've also recorded it in virtual reality.
"You put on goggles and what you see will be a 360-degree version - it'll feel like you're actually in Mussenden Temple.
"We filmed it in such a way that it feels like the angle you're in that you're part of the music group, so it feels like more than just being a member of the audience, it feels like you're participating in the music".
But according to Stu Reid virtual reality will complement, rather than replace the conventional music video.
"It allows you to experience things from a different angle," he said.
"With virtual reality it feels like you're a lot more part of what's going on.
"There's a lot of virtual reality material out there but very little with music because it's incredibly difficult to do.
"But we think they work hand in hand".
Visitors to the UK City of Culture festival in Coventry were recently able to recreate what it was like to go to a rave in late 1980s through virtual reality.
Abba, meanwhile, have reformed digitally for a series of concerts.
But could music fans virtually get on stage with legendary bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones or the Supremes at some point in the future?
"There's the time machine aspect," said Stu Reid.
"You could be part of a gig where the band has long since disbanded.
"Or you could be in a place where someone gave an important speech and feeling like you are there at that momentous time in history.
"It's going to grow like many things in technology - what starts off as a bit of geeky thing can end up being something everyone uses.
"I can remember far enough back when computers were grey boxes that only a few people who were a bit geeky messed around with and now everyone has one.
"Northern Ireland and Ireland are often considered among the best places in the world for music, so we want to give those cutting edge opportunities to present music in a new sort of way.
"The possibilities are endless".