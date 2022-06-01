Londonderry: Man taken to hospital after stabbing
- Published
A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Londonderry.
The police received a report of two men fighting in the Drumard Park area of Derry at about 21:35 BST on Tuesday.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which included stab wounds, the police have said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.