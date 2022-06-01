SSE Airtricity customers to see higher electricity bills
- Published
Customers with energy supplier SSE Airtricity will see their electricity prices rise by 33% from Wednesday.
The company is Northern Ireland's second largest electricity provider, with about 158,000 domestic customers.
It is the second price increase in six months for customers in Northern Ireland, after a 9% rise came into effect in December last year.
High and volatile prices on global wholesale energy markets are being blamed for the increase.
The SSE increase was announced by the company earlier this year.
The Consumer Council has said the latest increase will see the SSE standard tariff for credit meter and pay-as-you-go customers increase by £248 to just over £1,000 a year.
Rival firms have also increased prices recently.
Electric Ireland increased its prices by 30%, while Budget Ireland raised prices by 27%.
Both the increases came into effect for customers in Northern Ireland in May.
The increases come as UK inflation, the rate at which prices rise, hit a 40-year high.
Higher fuel and food prices, driven by the Ukraine war, are pushing the cost of living up, with inflation expected to continue to rise this year.
Peter McClenaghan, from the Consumer Council, said: "While price increases are happening due to global reasons it doesn't make it any easier for people to pay their bills, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances.
"If you are struggling to pay your bills, the first thing to do is contact your supplier directly for help and information. There are measures that can be put in place to help you.
"Unfortunately, prices are set to stay high for the foreseeable future so the Consumer Council will continue to push for significantly improved initiatives to help consumers who are experiencing payment difficulties."