Londonderry: Creggan shooting treated as attempted murder
Police are treating an attack on a man in Londonderry as attempted murder after a shot was fired through the front door of his home.
It happened in High Park in the Creggan area of the city at about 22:30 BST on Monday.
The man was also struck on the head by an object thrown through a window.
A masked gang of men caused significant damage to the outside of the property during the attack, police added.
Det Sgt Galbraith said the victim had been though a "terrifying ordeal".
Police said some of the masked men were reported to be armed with poles and bars. A number of windows of the property were smashed with bricks during the incident.
"We are treating this as attempted murder, at this time. As our enquiries continue to establish who was involved and a motive, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this despicable attack to get in touch with us," Det Sgt Galbraith added.