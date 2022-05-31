Tyrone man Cyril Kelly accused of killing his elderly father
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A County Tyrone man has appeared in court accused of killing his elderly father.
Cyril Kelly, 54, from Blackwater Road, Dromore, is charged with the manslaughter of William (John) Kelly on a date between 15 June and 7 July 2021.
The 84-year-old former postmaster and shopkeeper died in hospital in Enniskillen on 30 June 2021.
A father-of-five and grandfather-of-13, John Kelly had been married for 60 years at the time of his death.
His son Cyril Kelly appeared at Omagh Magistrates' Court where he confirmed that he understood the charge.
No details surrounding the circumstances of the victim's death were disclosed during the short hearing.
Cyril Kelly was remanded on bail to return to court on 19 July.