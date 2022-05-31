Karol Kelly: Murder co-accused cannot remember how he left house
One of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly has said he cannot remember how he left a house following Mr Kelly being stabbed.
Mr Kelly died in March 2018 after being stabbed several times in Londonderry.
Michael Dunlop, 21, and brothers Sean Anderson, 24, and Gary Anderson, 25, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Dunlop is further charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Eoghan Devlin, counsel for the co-accused, Sean Anderson, asked Mr Dunlop how he had left a house that he had been in on the night in question.
Mr Dunlop told Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine on Tuesday, that he went out the back of the property.
It was then suggested to him by Mr Devlin that other witnesses were of the opinion that you could not get out the back way of the property.
He then answered that he could not remember how he did it, but told the court that he did.
'I didn't do anything'
The witness was then asked how he climbed over a wall that blocked a lane and he said that he did not remember how he got over it, but he did.
Mr Devlin asked what he did with the beer that he had collected from the house when he was climbing over the wall, and he said that he could not remember.
Mr Dunlop was then asked about why he had not gone to the police at that moment and he replied: "I never did nothing wrong".
He told the court that he did then voluntarily go to the police when he heard they were at his mother's house.
Mr Dunlop told the jury that he felt he had not been involved "in anything bad".
Mr Devlin asked him why he left the scene and Mr Dunlop said because "two people did something bad, but I didn't do anything".
The trial continues.