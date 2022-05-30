Cultra beach find: 'Dad I just picked up a grenade. Is it real?'
A family has described a lucky escape after their 11-year-old son found an unexploded hand grenade on a beach in County Down and picked it up.
Cole Chapman was out with a young friend on Cultra beach on Saturday when the children spotted the live World War One-era weapon.
Cole then made a video call to his father, asking: "Dad, is this real?"
His father advised him to put it down very carefully, move far away from the device and call the police.
In such circumstances, members of the public should never touch suspected weapons but instead move back to a safe distance and call the authorities.
An Army technical officer went to the scene and later confirmed it was a live "Mills bomb" hand grenade.
The boy's mother, Danielle Chapman, had earlier driven Cole and his friend Oliver to the beach so the boys could look for crabs.
She received a panicked call from Cole's father telling her to drive back down to the scene as soon as she could.
Mrs Chapman told the BBC she was very concerned when she heard what happened but was relieved that Cole was not injured and knew to contact an adult.
"I don't really remember the journey down there to be honest," she said.
"At the time I was just worried that he was safe and that him and his friend were at a safe distance from it.
"It was afterwards when we got home and I realised - the ATO had explained just how viable a device it actually was - that you sort of think had he have touched it any farther or pulled the pin, touched the pin or anything like that, what actually could have happened to him."
In a post on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Ards and North Down Facebook page, officers confirmed the device was a "live grenade that was capable of exploding".
"A big thank you to the young lad who found the grenade and alerted police and thanks to all involved and alerted officials," they added.
The Mills bomb grenade was first developed in 1915 and became the first hand grenade to be issued on a large scale in Britain