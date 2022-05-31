Casement Park: West Belfast residents lose stadium appeal
By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI
- Published
A west Belfast residents' group has lost its legal challenge to the stadium redevelopment at Casement Park.
The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents' Association tried to overturn planning permission granted in 2021.
A 34,500-capacity stadium is planned at the site.
Earlier this year, residents took legal action against the then-Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon's decision to allow the project to go ahead.
They objected to its size and and impact on the surrounding area.
The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013.
On Tuesday, High Court judge Mr Justice Humphreys found against the residents whose lawyers argued that Ms Mallon acted in breach of the ministerial code, depriving them of the protection of having the plans subject to further scrutiny.
The judge said the minister was entitled to approve the planning permission without referring it to the executive.
He also did not accept their arguments on a series of alleged errors in the planning process.
Mr Justice Humphreys held that other Stormont ministers were fully briefed, and that Ms Mallon retained legal authority to take the decision.
"This was not a 'solo run' by the minister in that she kept her executive colleagues informed as to her intentions, which received widespread support, and expressly alluded to regionally significant planning applications such as Casement Park," he said.
"There is no evidence that any minister disagreed with the decision to grant planning permission for Casement Park."
Ciarán McCavana, county chairman of Antrim GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association), said it was a "positive day".
"We in Antrim want to see Casement Park built so the current generation have the opportunity to play at Casement Park," he said.
Casement Park has FINALLY been given the green light after this mornings Judicial Review.— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 31, 2022
Let’s #BuildCasement for our Gaels!
Hear from our County Chairman Ciarán McCavana: pic.twitter.com/dk1gjkJdm7
The court was also told how redevelopment of Casement Park was uniquely identified in the New Decade New Approach agreement which led to the restoration of Northern Ireland's power-sharing administration in 2020.
Based on that document, Ms Mallon was said to have acted lawfully in how she dealt with the planning application and informed her Stormont colleagues.
If the project does now proceed, it is not clear yet how it will be funded as the new stadium is expected to cost much more than the original estimate of £77.5m.
Last year, Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who was first minister at the time, suggested the final bill could be more than £140m.
The GAA has insisted it does not intend to increase its £15m contribution.
The redevelopment of Casement Park is part of a sports investment plan which began a decade ago, including upgrades to the Ulster Rugby ground at Ravenhill and Windsor Park football stadium.