Aidan McAnespie: Troubles case to continue after legal bid rejected
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The trial of an Army veteran over a fatal Troubles shooting will continue after a judge rejected a legal application by the defence.
A lawyer for David Holden had argued to have the case thrown out.
Mr Holden, 52, denies the manslaughter of Aiden McAnespie, 23, near a border checkpoint in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, in 1988.
Mr McAnespie was hit in the back by a bullet which ricocheted off the road as he walked to a Gaelic football match.
He posed no threat.
Mr Holden was 18 at the time and serving in the Grenadier Guards.
He has claimed his hands were wet and his finger accidentally slipped on the trigger of a mounted machine gun he was manning inside a sangar.
The trial is due to resume on Tuesday.