Northern Ireland Protocol: Stormont recalled as DUP is urged to back speaker
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont parties will again urge the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to back the election of a new speaker when the assembly is recalled on Monday.
Sinn Féin proposed a recall last week, supported by Alliance and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
But a new speaker and the first and deputy first ministers cannot be installed without the DUP's support.
It said it wants "action" first on the Northern Ireland Protocol and dismissed Sinn Féin's move as a "stunt".
However, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party will again nominate Patsy McGlone to be elected speaker and called for the DUP to back the move.
"The DUP need to do the right thing. Their decision to stop the assembly from sitting has left us powerless to get support to people dealing with the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
Without a speaker, the power of MLAs is curtailed, meaning they cannot hold debates, form committees and hold ministers to account in the assembly.
DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said the recall was a "distraction from the real problem" of the protocol.
'Deal with the problem'
Unionist politicians have protested against the protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods.
This was designed to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish land border post-Brexit, but it has resulted in additional checks being placed on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
"We don't want to be in this position, but we have made more progress in two weeks than we made in the previous two years," Mr Lyons explained.
"It's unfortunate that it has taken this step to bring the matter to a head."
The economy minister added that no elected unionist representative supported the protocol and accused Sinn Féin of not attempting to "deal with the problem".
Under assembly rules, no business can take place after an election until a new speaker is elected.
A bid to do so on 13 May failed because it requires cross-community support from a majority of unionist and nationalist MLAs.
There are concerns that without a functioning government in Northern Ireland, the cost-of-living crisis cannot be addressed by politicians.
Last week, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said there was "no guarantee" Northern Ireland households could avail of a planned £400 energy bill discount this autumn, without an executive in place to distribute funding.
Monday's proceedings at Stormont will be chaired by an acting speaker, which under the rules must be the oldest MLA - currently Alan Chambers of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
A Sinn Féin motion has also been proposed calling for "immediate action to be taken by an incoming executive to address issues... including the cost-of-living crisis and challenges in our health service".
However, this cannot be debated unless a new speaker and first and deputy first minister are elected first.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously described the protocol as undermining Northern Ireland's position in the UK and has insisted his party will not re-enter power-sharing until the issue is dealt with.
But Sinn Féin's vice-president Michelle O'Neill, who is entitled to be Northern Ireland's next first minister, said voters expected politicians to be in the assembly chamber on Monday to start getting down to business.