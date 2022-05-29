Newry: Man suffers burns in suspected acid attack
A man has suffered burns after acid was reportedly thrown over him during an attack in Newry city, police have said.
He was assaulted by a number of people at Chancellors Hall, a housing development on the Chancellor's Road, shortly before 02:50 BST.
The man was treated in hospital for injuries which included burns and a suspected broken arm.
A Volkswagen car, which police believe was linked to the attack, was later found burnt out on Fort Hill Road.
Police said their inquiries into the assault were continuing, and they appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.