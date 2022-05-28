Cultra beach: Child finds live WW1 grenade
- Published
An unexploded World War One grenade has been found by a child on a County Down beach, police have said.
The young boy contacted the Police Service of Northern Ireland after spotting the device on Cultra beach.
An Army technical officer went to the scene and confirmed it was a live WW1 "Mills Bomb" hand grenade.
It was then taken to Crawfordsburn Country Park where a controlled explosion took place.
Posting on the PSNI Ards and North Down Facebook page, the police said it was a "live grenade that was capable of exploding".
"A big thank you to the young lad who found the grenade and alerted police and thanks to all involved and alerted officials."
The Mills bomb grenade was first developed during World War One in 1915, and became the first hand grenade to be issued on a large scale in Britain.