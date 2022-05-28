In pictures: Orange Order NI centennial parade

In pictures: Orange Order NI centennial paradePublished46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingRelated TopicsNI 100Image source, PacemakerImage caption, A large crowd gathered outside Parliament Buildings at the start of the centenary event on Saturday morningImage source, PacemakerImage caption, People of all ages have been getting involvedImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Smiles all round as the centenary event takes place after a year's delay due to CovidImage source, PacemakerImage caption, More than 20,000 people took part in the main paradeImage source, PacemakerImage caption, The delay hasn't dampened spirits as people lined the streets to celebrateImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Plenty of spectators dressed up for the occasionImage caption, Even the little ones wanted to show off their musical skillsImage caption, And at Belfast city hall, bands entertained the thousands who waited to see themImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Bands and spectators enjoyed the afternoon sunshineImage caption, It wasn't just the humans dressing up for the occasionImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Belfast city centre was thronged with people in one of the biggest events since the start of the pandemicMore on this storyTens of thousands at NI centennial parade50 minutes agoBelfast retailers to close early ahead of parade2 days agoHow was Northern Ireland's centenary year marked?30 December 2021Related TopicsBelfastNI 100