In pictures: Orange Order NI centennial parade

Pacemaker
A large crowd gathered outside Parliament Buildings at the start of the centenary event on Saturday morning
Pacemaker
People of all ages have been getting involved
Pacemaker
Smiles all round as the centenary event takes place after a year's delay due to Covid
Pacemaker
More than 20,000 people took part in the main parade
Pacemaker
The delay hasn't dampened spirits as people lined the streets to celebrate
Pacemaker
Plenty of spectators dressed up for the occasion
Even the little ones wanted to show off their musical skills
And at Belfast city hall, bands entertained the thousands who waited to see them
Pacemaker
Bands and spectators enjoyed the afternoon sunshine
It wasn't just the humans dressing up for the occasion
Pacemaker
Belfast city centre was thronged with people in one of the biggest events since the start of the pandemic

