South Belfast: Man in critical condition after serious assault
A 34-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in south Belfast.
He sustained a serious head injury following an altercation at a property in the Abingdon Drive area shortly after 21:45 BST on Friday, police say.
Police have arrested a 30-year old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.
Det Sgt Dougherty urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.