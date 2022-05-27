East Belfast: Three arrested after £200k drug raid
- Published
Police investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF have seized cocaine, with an estimated street value of £200,000.
Three men, aged 41, 55 and 64, were arrested after drugs and cash were found during searches on Friday.
The arrests were part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation.
Two of the men - aged 41 and 64 - were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described the operation as a "substantial and significant seizure of harmful Class A drugs, which have now been safely removed from our streets and community."
Det Insp Maguire said: "Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.
"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way."
The PSNI thanked local people for their continued support and appealed for anyone for information to get in touch.