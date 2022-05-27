Translink: Unions accept new pay offer for workers
- Published
A strike by Translink workers has been averted after unions accepted a new pay offer from the company.
All bus services, including Translink, Ulsterbus, Metro, Goldline and Glider services were set to be cancelled last week.
But the strike was suspended after Translink put forward a revised pay deal.
GMB confirmed its members, including bus drivers, cleaners and shunters, have accepted the deal.
The Unite union had also been in negotiations with Translink over pay and its members also accepted the new pay offer.
The unions had said their workers needed help to tackle the cost of living crisis and had asked for a 6% pay rise.
Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said the move "shows the strength that worker have when they stick together to demand a fair deal".
"This is a well deserved pay increase and package that our members have fought hard for.
"We thank every member who stood firm and earned this decent pay deal for themselves and their colleagues."
Translink said the revised offer acknowledged workers' concerns over the cost of living.
"Translink is pleased that members of Unite the Union and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions have accepted the revised pay offer," a spokesperson said.
"This revised offer acknowledged our drivers' concerns over increasing inflation and the cost of living, while also supporting wider business needs.
"Maintaining services for our customers has been of the utmost priority for the company and we are pleased to have found a way forward that will enable us to build back public transport for a more sustainable and better future for all".
Unite have been asked for comment.