Easyjet: Youth footballers stranded after flight cancelled
By Grainne Connolly
BBC News NI
- Published
A group of youth footballers set for a tournament in Birmingham have been left stranded at Belfast International Airport after their Easyjet flight was cancelled.
One of the adults supervising the group of 23 children said they were told about the cancellation 45 minutes before the scheduled departure.
Michael Dornan told BBC News NI he was trying to find an alternative flight.
BBC News NI has asked Easyjet for a response.
The flight was scheduled to depart Belfast at 13:20 BST carrying the group of 52 people, including the young footballers who play for Cliftonville Football Club in north Belfast.
The incident is the latest in a string of cancellations by Easyjet.
"We arrived on time, we got there two hours early to get checked in and put the bags through," Mr Dornan said.
"Then, 45 minutes before the gate was supposed to appear, it just said the flight was cancelled."
Mr Dornan said the group was taken back downstairs to the check-in area where he thought they would be moved to another flight.
But he said the "door was closed" behind them and that no-one was available at the Easyjet desk to assist them.
The group is currently trying to book another flight to London Luton Airport.
If they do fly to Luton, they will then have to travel by train or bus to Birmingham.
"Easyjet has abandoned us and now we're going to have to use our own money to buy a new flight," Mr Dornan said.
If they do not get a flight to Luton, Mr Dornan said the team will not be able to make the tournament.
"It's tomorrow morning - registration is 09:00 so if we don't get a flight today it [the tournament] won't be happening," he said.