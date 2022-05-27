Woman admits murdering two-year-old son and stabbing his brother
A County Antrim woman has admitted murdering her son and attempting to murder his baby brother.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, changed her pleas and admitted the offences 10 days into her trial at Antrim Crown Court.
The older child, aged two years and 10 months, was found dead from stab wounds in Magheramorne in March 2020.
The defendant, who is 41, has been given a life sentence, with a minimum term to be set at a later date.
On Friday, her defence lawyer said he was in a position to "present evidence of diminished responsibility" and asked for the charges to be read again.
'Harrowing and distressing'
The defendant responded guilty to each charge .
The judge said it had been a "harrowing and particularly distressing trial".
Speaking to the defendant, she said: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of your son and also to the attempted murder of your other son and the only sentence that I can impose is of life imprisonment."
The minimum time the woman will spend in prison will be set at a later court hearing.
The jury had previously heard there was no doubt the woman had caused the injuries which led to the death of the toddler and the injuries to his baby brother, but what was in dispute was "her mental state at the time".
The court heard the children's father found them in a master bedroom upstairs at a rural property outside Larne.
He had returned from work and called an ambulance after text messages from their mother, which ended with her saying she had killed the boys and she was dying too.
Emergency services found painkilling patches had been stuck on the children.
A knife with a five-inch blade was found at the scene.
The court heard that the defendant had no memory of what had happened to the children.