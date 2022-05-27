Portstewart Strand becomes fully accessible with new equipment
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
"I am 34 and this is my first time ever on Portstewart beach… it's just amazing."
Conor O'Kane from Portglenone has mobility needs which prevented him from enjoying the beach in the past.
However, new equipment means the north coast strand is now fully accessible.
"For me it is just amazing - I'm going to speak for everyone else, but if they are feeling like I am today, they are on cloud nine," he said.
Beach chairs with specialist wheels and walking frames can now be pre-booked for rental.
A changing places accessible toilet is also on site.
Alix Crawford, from the Mae Murray Foundation, said she was delighted to launch the rental scheme along with the National Trust.
"No matter your age or perceived ability, you should be able to enjoy the thrill and beauty of our beaches across the province, and we are working hard to make that a reality," she said.
"Portstewart Strand is now one of four beaches in Northern Ireland where we offer these wonderful facilities through partnership with beach operators."
The loan scheme is open to individuals, families, school groups and other charitable organisations.
Jayne Hughes' 11-year-old twin sons have cerebral palsy and were the first to use the equipment in Portstewart.
"It has been quite upsetting over the years where the boys have been on the periphery and the sidelines," she said.
"We have a daughter as well and she could play on the beach, but they were segregated.
"Wheelchairs don't really work well on the beach and people don't often realise that."
Jayne said the special tyres on the rental equipment enabled her sons "to hear the waves and be right up close to the water.
"The carers love it as well, you get a nice walk so it is really good."
Laurence Ghisoiu, senior visitor experience officer for the National Trust, thanked the Mae Murray Foundation for its work on the scheme.
"We are delighted to be able to offer these fantastic facilities from Portstewart Strand, allowing more and more of our visitors to be able to enjoy this beautiful beach," he said.
Sport NI chief executive Antoinette McKeown said: "Everyone deserves the opportunity to walk, run or wheel along.
"Ensuring sport and physical activity are accessible to all is at the heart of Sport NI's Power of Sport five-year plan, so we were delighted to be able to match fund £5,000 in support of Mae Murray's fantastic campaign."