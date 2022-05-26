Ballymurphy: BBC Newsline special named best news programme
- Published
BBC Northern Ireland's news programme, BBC Newsline, has been named Best News Programme at the Prix CIRCOM Regional Awards.
The awards recognise the best in regional television across Europe.
The programme also received an award for its Ballymurphy Special, which covered the inquest into the deaths of 10 people killed in the Ballymurphy shootings in August 1971.
The special was commended by judges for the quality of the reporting.
The programme's coverage of the inquest was also praised at the ceremony in Galway for its handling of the sensitive topic, which featured analysis from the inquest and in the studio.
BBC Newsline's editor, Damien Magee, said: "The Ballymurphy inquest sat for 100 days, and BBC Newsline was there every day.
"Our special programme covering the findings of this long-running inquest was the culmination of that commitment.
"It was a complex production challenge, combining on-the-day news and reaction with carefully produced reports and graphics to explain the full context of what happened for our audience."
Delighted to win the UK Journalist of the Year for the Nations and Regions award from @Wincottfound 🏆 - taking over from last year’s winner @JP_Biz and a big thanks to chair @lionelbarber pic.twitter.com/pBIPX18Jl3— Clodagh Rice (@ClodaghLRice) May 26, 2022
BBC News NI's business correspondent, Clodagh Rice, also scooped the top prize at another awards ceremony on Thursday.
She won the Journalist of The Year: Nations and Regions Award at the Harold Wincott Awards in London.
The awards, named after a renowned economic journalist, recognise outstanding achievement in the fields of business, economic and financial journalism.
Ms Rice was commended for her "tenacity and good grasp of business and economic issues".
Delighted to win @RTS_NI at Belfast City Hall for our pups for sale programme. Thanks to a great team @BBCSpotlightNI @guygrandjean , Stuart Lambe, Gwyneth Jones, Chris Thornton. Whistleblowers & sources have never been more important. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vq3APkiJwa— Mandy McAuley (@mandy_mcauley) May 26, 2022
Meanwhile at the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Programme Awards on Thursday in Belfast, BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight Undercover: Pups for Sale was named winner of the current affairs award.
The judges praised a "hard-hitting, brave investigation" calling the programme "a rare jewel" and "compelling watch".
Proud winners of the Current Affairs award at the #rtsniawards - some of the team behind Undercover: Pups For Sale pic.twitter.com/qhaEcW7PwJ— BBC Spotlight NI (@BBCSpotlightNI) May 26, 2022