Orlaith Quinn: Woman's death was 'foreseeable and preventable'
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
A coroner has found that the death of a woman who took her own life in hospital was "foreseeable and preventable".
Orlaith Quinn, 33, died at Belfast's Royal Jubilee Maternity hospital in the early hours of 11 October 2018.
She had given birth to her third child less than 48 hours earlier.
A consultant psychiatrist, who assessed Mrs Quinn hours before her death, had previously told the inquest he did not believe she was an "active suicide risk".
Mrs Quinn was the mother of three children - Conal, Aiden, and baby Niamh.
In October 2018, Mrs Quinn from Lagmore near Dunmurry, gave birth to Niamh at Belfast's Royal Jubilee Maternity hospital.
Her husband, Ciaran Quinn, had told the Inquest that after the child was born, his wife was happy, breastfed her baby and bonded with the infant.
But he said his wife's behaviour changed and she subsequently became manic and uncontrollable.
Less than 48 hours after giving birth, Mrs Quinn was dead.
While in hospital, Mrs Quinn told family members she had attempted to take her own life three times, just five days before her daughter was born.
Thursday's inquest found that there was "a lack of a clear management plan" in the hospital to care for the young mother.
Mr Quinn told the inquest he has to watch the "hurt and pain" in his children's lives every day without their mother.