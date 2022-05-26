Cost of living: Vulnerable NI households to receive financial support
- Published
Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households will receive financial support as part of a package of new measures to tackle soaring prices across the UK.
There will be a one-off payment of £650 to the lowest income families that will be paid in two instalments.
The first of those payments will be made in July with the second following in the autumn.
The measure was announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday.
Householders will not need to apply as payments will go directly to bank accounts.
There will also be an energy bill discount of £400 for households this autumn.
The lack of an Executive means people in Northern Ireland must wait before they find out when and how they will receive this discount.
However, the UK Treasury says the current political instability in Northern Ireland means that it may not make the payment through the normal Barnett Consequential to Northern Ireland, as it had previously done with a £200 energy loan payment scheme.
A Treasury spokesperson said: "The UK Government believes it is vital that the Northern Ireland parties form an Executive as soon as possible, to give the people of Northern Ireland a stable and accountable government.
"We have not ruled out the Barnett Consequential as the best way to get the support we have announced today to the people of Northern Ireland.
"But given the situation with the Executive, we want to consider other options to ensure Northern Ireland gets equivalent support."
The Treasury said there was no timeframe on when a decision would be made, but that it wanted to implement it urgently.