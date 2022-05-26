Monkeypox: First case identified in NI
- Published
Northern Ireland has had its first case of monkeypox, BBC News NI understands.
According to the UK Health Security Agency there are 79 cases to date in the UK, with figures due to be updated this afternoon.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.
The Department of Health is expected to hold a briefing later on Thursday.
Causes of monkeypox are also being investigated in other countries including the US, Canada and Australia.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said it would update the total number of monkeypox cases in the UK later on Thursday.
Monkeypox incident management teams have been set up in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to prepare for possible cases of the disease.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) of Northern Ireland said it wanted to "ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population".