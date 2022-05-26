Monkeypox: First case identified in NI
- Published
Northern Ireland has had its first case of monkeypox, BBC News NI understands.
According to the UK Health Security Agency there are 79 cases to date in the UK, with figures due to be updated on Thursday afternoon.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.
The Department of Health is expected to hold a briefing later on Thursday.
Causes of monkeypox are also being investigated in other countries including the US, Canada and Australia.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said it would update the total number of monkeypox cases in the UK later on Thursday.
Monkeypox incident management teams have been set up in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to prepare for possible cases of the disease.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland said it wanted to "ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population".
It has described monkeypox as "a mild self-limiting illness" and said that most people recover within a few weeks.
However, the virus does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.
The PHA advises anyone who thinks they have been exposed to monkeypox, or who has "unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia" to phone their local healthcare provider or genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic.
Earlier this week, the UKHSA said people should isolate for 21 days if they have been in direct or household contact with a confirmed case.
How do you catch monkeypox?
- The disease can be spread through close contact with an infected person
- It can enter the body through broken skin or through the eyes, nose or mouth.
- The infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days.
- It has not previously been described as a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet.
The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
Symptoms usually take between five and 21 days to appear after infection.