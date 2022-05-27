James McKeever: Victim recalls 'horrendous' abuse by ex-deputy mayor
By Keiron Tourish
BBC News NI
- Published
A woman abused as a child by a former deputy mayor of Derry City and Strabane has described the abuse as "horrendous".
James McKeever, 63, was found guilty at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday of eight offences spanning a period from August 1981 to December 1988.
The victim, who was between seven and 14 at the time, said nothing would "erase" what McKeever had done.
She said former SDLP councillor McKeever was a "nasty piece of work".
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she met McKeever through a family member.
"Jim McKeever sexually abused me on multiple occasions. From a young age he started to touch me and it was just continuous for years."
She said Saturday mornings, when she was left alone with McKeever, "would have been the worst of it".
'Awful time in my life'
"I was scared, I felt dirty all the time. It was just an awful time in my life.
"After it all stopped I kind of blocked it from my head… but when I started to go out and drink and stuff I would cry a lot.
"Looking back, when I became an adult, the stuff he did to me was completely wrong."
She said growing up she was always an "emotional wreck". She was the quietest among her friends.
When she had children of her own she became "so, so protective".
"I never would let them stay anywhere - especially overnight," she said.
The woman said she did not disclose the details of the abuse to her family until much later in her life.
"In 2018, I decided I couldn't take anymore, and came out and told my mammy. It has been a long process, I am happy I have done it," she said.
She said she had been "overwhelmed" by the support of her friends and family when she disclosed that she had been abused.
"I am out the other side of it and I am stronger for it."
McKeever, who together with his wife fostered about 50 children over a number of years, had denied all the charges.
He is due to be sentenced in September.
If you are affected by the issues covered in this article, help and support are available at BBC Actionline.