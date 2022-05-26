Karol Kelly murder trial: Mother of two accused gives evidence
- Published
The mother of two men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly has given evidence at the Crown Court trial.
Mr Kelly died in March 2018 after being stabbed several times in Londonderry.
Brothers Sean Anderson, 24, and Gary Anderson, 25, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge of murder.
Teresa Meehan, the mother of Sean and Gary Anderson, took the stand at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, to give her account of events on the night in question.
Ms Meehan told the jury on Thursday that the first time she knew something had happened was when one of her son's friend came "charging through" her bedroom door.
She told the court that when she came downstairs she had "formed the belief something had happened with knives".
Ms Meehan said she entered the living room and saw her son Gary with "eight snooker ball lumps on him" and another of the co-accused, Michael Dunlop, at the kitchen sink.
The witness said she asked about the knives and that Michael Dunlop answered: "Don't worry about it, I am taking care of it".
Ms Meehan then said she immediately phoned the police.
The court heard that a crowd had gathered outside the house. Ms Meehan said she was "terrified" and believed her sons "were going to die as well".
She was asked about the appearance of her sons at the time and she said they were "very grey".
The trial continues.