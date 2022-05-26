Londonderry: Man in his 70s taken to hospital after assault
- Published
A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following an assault on the Strand Road in Londonderry.
The man sustained significant bleeding to his face, bruising to his left eye, a cut to his wrist and tip of his finger, the police have said.
The police believe one male was involved in this assault and asked that he bring himself forward to police.
They have also appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact them.