Newry: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were left with serious injuries following an attack in Newry.
The assault happened shortly before 01:30 BST in the Moor Hill Road area on Wednesday.
Two men in their 40s were attacked by two men armed with weapons.
Both men were taken to hospital with serious head injuries and deep lacerations to their bodies. Their conditions are described as serious.
The PSNI's Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Supt Haslett said: "The men involved are believed to have been wearing dark coloured clothing and made off in a vehicle following the incident.
"Shortly after 1.35am, it was reported that a car was found on fire at playing fields at the Ballyholland Road area. At this stage, police are investigating a possible link between this incident and the earlier assault."
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.