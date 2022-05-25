Stormont crisis: Sinn Féin bids to recall assembly
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Sinn Féin has tabled a petition to recall the assembly in a bid to elect a new Stormont speaker.
The party's chief whip Pat Sheehan said the Democratic Unionist Party "needs to stop" blocking the formation of an executive.
The DUP has refused to support a new speaker or first and deputy first minister being nominated until there is "action" on Brexit trade arrangements.
A petition requires the signatures of 30 assembly members to pass.
It is not clear yet if other parties will support the bid.
Mr Sheehan said he had tabled the recall petition to "allow parties to get to work".
"The DUP need to stop blocking an executive being formed, so we can give workers and families that help right away," he said.
"People want an executive now."
Two weeks ago the DUP refused to support the election of a new assembly speaker.
That is the first act that must happen after an election before the assembly can carry out any other business.