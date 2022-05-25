Karol Kelly trial: Murder co-accused 'couldn't believe' victim had died
A man accused of murdering Karol Kelly has said he "couldn't believe it" when he was told Mr Kelly had died.
Brothers Sean Anderson, 24, and Gary Anderson, 25, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Kelly died in March 2018 after being stabbed several times in Londonderry.
At the opening of the defence case at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, Sean Anderson took to the witness stand to give his account of events on the night in question.
Mr Anderson told the court he was drinking in a house that evening with friends and his brother, Gary Anderson, when two men burst into the house and attacked them.
"I thought it was a joke then I got punched in the face," Sean Anderson told the court.
The jury was told by Mr Anderson that the attack left him "dizzy, in shock and panic".
'Lost it'
He said he then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and went out onto the street "to scare them away".
Mr Anderson told the court that after the attack he "lost it".
When asked by his barrister if he remembered going to the kitchen, Mr Anderson answered: "Vaguely"
Mr Anderson said that when he came out to the street, Mr Kelly charged at him.
He told jurors Mr Kelly "got me and pulled me down by the back of the neck" and there was "scuffling and he fell to the floor".
Mr Anderson said he realised Mr Kelly may have been "hit with the knife" and he dropped it.
The defendant said that as he was being taken out of the house later someone told him Mr Kelly was dead and that he "couldn't believe it".
The trial continues.