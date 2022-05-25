PSNI officer investigated over alleged punch faces more complaints
- Published
A police officer under investigation for allegedly punching a man in County Tyrone last year is being investigated for two other alleged assaults.
The Police Ombudsman's Office began investigating the officer's conduct last year after complaints about an incident in the village of Moy.
A video shared on social media appeared to show a male officer punching a man in the face on Sunday 21 November.
The ombudsman is now investigating two more complaints about the same officer.
In a statement, a spokesman for the watchdog said: "The Police Ombudsman is currently investigating four complaints about the conduct of a police officer in the Mid-Ulster area.
"The complaints relate to three incidents involving the officer and all four complainants alleged that they were assaulted by the officer."
During the Moy incident, two men were arrested in the early hours of 21 November and later were charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
Days later, the ombudsman confirmed it had received a complaint "alleging assault and unlawful arrest and detention by police" and was assessing the case.
The fresh allegations against the PSNI officer were first reported in Wednesday's Irish News.
'No prosecution'
It is understood that two members of the public lodged complaints over the Moy incident, but no details have been released about the nature or dates of the other two alleged assaults in the Mid-Ulster area.
The watchdog has a responsibility to consider potential criminality before it can conduct a police misconduct investigation.
So far, the Ombudsman has sent files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to two of the incidents involving this officer.
In one case, the PPS has already directed "no prosecution" but the Ombudsman's investigation into potential misconduct is still ongoing.
In the second case, the PPS has not yet delivered its direction.
The Ombudsman's spokesman added: "The two complaints received in relation to the third incident are currently under investigation to determine if there is evidence of potential criminality.
"As these are ongoing investigations, the Ombudsman cannot comment further at this time."
The PSNI has been asked if the officer remains on duty during the investigation.