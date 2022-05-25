Belfast retailers to close early ahead of centennial parade
By James Kelly
BBC News NI
A number of Belfast city centre businesses are set to close early on Saturday ahead of the Orange Order's centennial parade.
The event, which marks 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, is expected to bring up to 60,000 spectators to the city.
Retailers say travel disruption is one of the reasons behind the decision to close early.
Translink has announced additional rail capacity to meet increased demand.
The parade, which will feature 130 bands with more than 20,000 participants, will start at Stormont before heading down the Newtownards Road, over Queen's Bridge and on to City Hall.
It was meant to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Road closures are expected in the city centre from 13:00 BST, with rolling road closures along the parade route as marchers make their way into the centre.
The management of CastleCourt shopping centre say they have been co-ordinating with the council, Visit Belfast and Belfast City Centre Management and will be closing two hours early at 16:00 BST.
A spokesperson said they have "laid out plans to ensure our staff and our retailers' staff face the least disruption possible for their homeward journeys".
"Shoppers are advised to check opening hours with individual businesses," they added.
Low demand
Kieran Sloan, the owner of Sawers deli on College Street, told BBC News NI that staff getting home was his key consideration for remaining closed all day on Saturday.
"Everyone will be out for the parade but not necessarily to do any shopping," he added.
Marks & Spencer on Donegall Place is another business to announce its early closure ahead the parade's arrival to the city centre.
Translink has advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys with road closures and diversions in place.
"For anyone attending the event there will be continuous shuttle bus services arranged by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, operating between Stormont and Chichester Street approximately every 20 minutes," the company said.