PSNI wrongly shared personal data with foreign police
- Published
The personal information of 152 people was wrongly shared with foreign law enforcement agencies by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed it was investigating the breach.
The incident was first reported by the Belfast Telegraph, which said the data was shared with police in the United States.
Police say changes have been made in response to the breach.
The people affected have received apologies from the PSNI's senior information risk officer.
Ch Supt Sam Donaldson said: "We have recently been investigating a data breach within our Extradition Unit.
"This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as part of our investigation we made a self-referral to the office of the Police Ombudsman and informed the Information Commissioner's Office.
Ch Supt Donaldson said in some cases the information sharing may have influenced the decision making of US law enforcement in relation to allowing people to travel to the country.